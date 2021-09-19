Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,991 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of VMD opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $236.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.47. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.