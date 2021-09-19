Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Up 34.9% in August

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,740,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 11,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vinco Ventures stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Vinco Ventures has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vinco Ventures by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

