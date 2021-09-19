Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 290,475 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Visa worth $737,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.75. 13,833,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $431.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.