Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST opened at $17.79 on Friday. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vistra by 619.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.