Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.99 ($39.99).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price target on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Vivendi in a report on Thursday.

Get Vivendi alerts:

EPA VIV opened at €31.75 ($37.35) on Friday. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.26.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.