Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,819 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.24% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $21,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $41.28 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

