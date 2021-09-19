Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,936 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Voya Financial worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VOYA opened at $61.99 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

