WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

