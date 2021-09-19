WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in August

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WDDMF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. WeedMD has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20.
About WeedMD
