WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in August

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WDDMF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. WeedMD has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20.

About WeedMD

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. It focuses on selling directly to medical patients, seniors market, and provincial distribution agencies. The company was founded on July 16, 2014 and is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

