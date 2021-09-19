Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report sales of $389.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.70 million and the highest is $408.00 million. Welbilt posted sales of $298.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.