Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.45.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:WELL opened at $85.83 on Friday. Welltower has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

