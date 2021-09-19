Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WAL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.36. 919,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,661. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

