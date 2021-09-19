Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HIO opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,188 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,395,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 538,106 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 996,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 455,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397,827 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.