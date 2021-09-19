Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of HIO opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $5.39.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
