Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $15.96 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

