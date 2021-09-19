Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 1,432,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.5 days.

OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.52.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

