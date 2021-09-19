Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 3,256 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 351,468 shares of company stock valued at $110,350,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded down $9.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,572. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $340.66. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.35 and a 200 day moving average of $270.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

