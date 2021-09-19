Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 5,132 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,693,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yum China by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,888,000 after acquiring an additional 756,704 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.85. 4,798,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

