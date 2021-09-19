Westpac Banking Corp Acquires New Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 420,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,878,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.24% of Nomad Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $145,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

NOMD stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

