Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1,174.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,241 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Black Knight worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,206,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,396. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

