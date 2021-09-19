Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.20 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 91,549 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,741,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,984. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

