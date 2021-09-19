Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,886 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.20.

NOW traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $651.03. 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $442.71 and a one year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

