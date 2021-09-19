Westpac Banking Corp Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,476 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Performance Food Group worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 215,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $571,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,312 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.31. 3,892,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,511. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

