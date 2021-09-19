Westpac Banking Corp Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 515.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,383 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $119.42. 3,695,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

