Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,692 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,539,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

