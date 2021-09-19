Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,049 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 105.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

NYSE COF traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $159.57. 4,829,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.85 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

