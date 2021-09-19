WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $15.93 on Major Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.93 or 0.00033264 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $99.89 million and $2.83 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

