WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Up 36.6% in August

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 79,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

WHF opened at $15.52 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $323.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%. As a group, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

