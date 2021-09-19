Wilder World One Day Volume Reaches $4.51 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Wilder World has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002590 BTC on major exchanges. Wilder World has a total market cap of $87.75 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00130685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047279 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,083,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

