Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.33 Million

Analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $101.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.66 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $104.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $384.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $447.60 million, a PE ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.