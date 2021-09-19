William Blair Weighs in on AeroVironment, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,875.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,400 shares of company stock worth $9,517,922 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

