Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,117,000 after buying an additional 452,136 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after buying an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,753,000 after buying an additional 431,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW stock opened at $230.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

