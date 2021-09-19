Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Up 36.2% in August

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the August 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.
NASDAQ WLTW opened at $230.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.