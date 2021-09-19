Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Up 36.2% in August

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the August 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $230.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

