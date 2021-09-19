WINk Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.73 or 0.00593934 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.