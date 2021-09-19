Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 10.63% of Winmark worth $74,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 87.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Winmark by 17.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Winmark by 3.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

NASDAQ:WINA traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.61. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $218.02. The stock has a market cap of $776.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 312.07% and a net margin of 49.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.