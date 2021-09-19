Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 317.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 60.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

