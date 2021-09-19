Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWW. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after acquiring an additional 380,264 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WWW opened at $32.76 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

