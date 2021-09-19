Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,945 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 228,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $17.48 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.