Xiotri (XIOT) Market Cap Reaches $554,562.95

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for $125.52 or 0.00265017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $554,562.95 and approximately $125.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00130248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.