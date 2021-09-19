XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of XPPLF opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. XP Power has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

XP Power Ltd. Is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

