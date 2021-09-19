XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of XPPLF opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. XP Power has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About XP Power

XP Power Ltd. Is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

