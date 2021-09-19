Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,304,400 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 952,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 191.8 days.
Shares of YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Friday. Yamada has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.
About Yamada
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.