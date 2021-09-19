Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,304,400 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 952,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 191.8 days.

Shares of YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Friday. Yamada has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

