Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

YFGSF stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

