Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUY shares. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 905.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 180,114 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

