Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $163.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

