Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.55). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $496,728.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,047.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of -0.34. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.