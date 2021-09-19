Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $9.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 37.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 3.20.

