Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post sales of $47.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $58.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $194.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $195.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $180.77 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $439.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

