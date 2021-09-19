Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $673.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report sales of $673.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.00 million and the highest is $717.60 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $435.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

