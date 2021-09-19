Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
