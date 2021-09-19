Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report sales of $67.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.68 million to $67.80 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $68.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $272.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $272.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $261.76 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $264.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 236,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after buying an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 269.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $949.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.15. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.