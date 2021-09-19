Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. The Manitowoc also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

MTW stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $755.41 million, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

